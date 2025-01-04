Hello User
Prashant Kishor clarifies ' ₹2 crore' vanity van near BPSC paper leak protest site: 'Can't go home to relieve myself'

Prashant Kishor clarifies ‘ ₹2 crore’ vanity van near BPSC paper leak protest site: ‘Can’t go home to relieve myself'

Livemint

  • In his clarification, Prashant Kishor said he uses the vanity van to relieve himself as he cannot go home for it.

BPSC paper leak protest: A vanity van is seen near the protest where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor is sitting on an indefinite hunger

Prashant Kishor, former political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder, has clarified on the controversy that erupted after pictures of a “ 2 crore" vanity van parked near Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where he is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations. In his clarification, Prashant Kishor said he uses the vanity van to relieve himself as he cannot go home for it.

“I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap," Prashant Kishor said. When asked more about the vehicle, Prashant Kishor asked if the question of “where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants".

He said, “Some people said the vanity van is worth 2 crore and the rent for the same is 25 lakh per day. I want to convey this through media persons, let this van be taken away and in return, give me 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as washroom."

The former political strategist further said that he is at the protest site to support the students, charging at the media persons that they wouldn't ask the same questions to PM Modi Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who enjoy the same amenities. Also Read | Bihar civil service protest: Why Prashant Kishor, and more than 700 others face police cases

“It is not new for the opposition parties to criticise me...I have come here in support of the students. Anyone can come and lead, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav…Will you be able to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they enjoy?" he said.

Prashant Kishor has demanded cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13, following allegations of question paper leak. An FIR has been slapped on Kishor and his “150 supporters" by the district administration, which has asserted that the protest at the site was “illegal".

