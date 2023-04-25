Prashant Kishor’s swipe at Tejashwi Yadav: ‘Had he not been Lalu Yadav’s son…’2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM IST
- Prashant Kishor said if Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, ‘what job would he have got in the country?’
Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he wouldn’t have got a job had he not been the son of former CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Prashant Kishor’s remarks at Tejashwi Yadav came a little over a month after the deputy CM announced 10 lakh jobs in the state.
