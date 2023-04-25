Home / News / Prashant Kishor’s swipe at Tejashwi Yadav: ‘Had he not been Lalu Yadav’s son…’
Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he wouldn’t have got a job had he not been the son of former CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Prashant Kishor’s remarks at Tejashwi Yadav came a little over a month after the deputy CM announced 10 lakh jobs in the state.

Addressing the Jan Suraj Yatra, Prashant Kishor said everyone knows Tejashwi Yadav cannot give 10 lakh jobs to the Bihar youths. “If he was not Lalu ji's son, he would not have got a job. Then, how can he give a job to others?" Prashant Kishor said.

"Tejashwi Yadav talked about providing 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself...Everyone knows he cannot give 10 lakh jobs. If Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, what job would he have got in the country?" the poll-strategist said, taking a swipe at Bihar deputy chief minister.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting several opposition leaders for the 2024 election, Prashant Kishor spoke about former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's attempt to unify the Opposition in 2019 elections. 

rashant Kishor said the government in Bihar is broken and Nitish Kumar must worry about the state. In a bid to unify the Opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar has met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee.

He said, "Nitish Kumar has 'langdi sarkaar' and he must worry about Bihar. The party which has 'zero' MP is deciding upon the PM of the country. His party has no hold and now he is trying to unite other parties."

After meeting Banerjee, Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee also pitched for opposition unity while calling for an opposition meeting in Bihar, the land of the JP movement.

