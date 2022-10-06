Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said on Thursday that he would never work for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again. Continuing his tirade against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor also claimed that Nitish Kumar asked the poll strategist to work with him. Prashant Kishor, however, said he won’t work with Janata Dal (United) supremo even if the latter "vacates the chief minister's chair" for him. Prashant Kishor also claimed that he recently spurned a recent request from Nitish Kumar to "lead" the JD(U).

Prashant Kishor made these claims at a gathering in Jamunia village in West Champaran district, as part on his ongoing 3,500-km-long 'Jan Suraaj' padyatra. During the gathering, Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar told him that he [Kishor] was his [Nitish Kumar] political heir.

Prashant Kishor said, "When I met Nitish Kumar a few days ago, he asked me to re-join JD(U) and work with him. 'You are my political heir', the CM told me asking to withdraw my campaign."

"I categorically told the CM that I will not work with him even if he (Nitish Kumar) makes me his political heir or….vacates the chair of the chief minister for me. I said no....I have made a promise to the people…it can’t be changed," the former national vice-president of JD(U) said.

Making another reference to Nitish Kumar in his address, Prashant Kishor said. "You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible."

Prashant Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in 2018 by Nitish Kumar. Within a few weeks, Prashant Kishor got elevated to the national vice-president's post. However, a squabble with Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to his expulsion from the party less than a couple of years later.