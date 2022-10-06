Prashant Kishor won’t work for Nitish Kumar even if he offers him CM chair

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said on Thursday that he would never work for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again. Continuing his tirade against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor also claimed that Nitish Kumar asked the poll strategist to work with him. Prashant Kishor, however, said he won’t work with Janata Dal (United) supremo even if the latter "vacates the chief minister's chair" for him. Prashant Kishor also claimed that he recently spurned a recent request from Nitish Kumar to "lead" the JD(U).

