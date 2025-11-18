Prashant Kishor's first reaction after Jan Suraaj's Bihar debacle: ‘Even though Abhimanyu was killed...’

Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist-turned-activist, on Tuesday reacted for the first time over the loss in the Bihar assembly elections. He reflected on the mistakes made in the assembly polls. Despite the considerable fanfare, his face card failed to translate its social media buzz into electoral success.
In his first post-election press conference, the 48-year-old JSP leader said, “There might have been mistakes on our part, but we haven’t committed any crime - not getting votes is not a crime. We did not do caste politics or indulge in Hindu-Muslim narratives,” ANI reported.
Key highlights from his 18 November address in Patna:
Although the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) garnered 3.5% of the total vote share in the Bihar polls, it failed to secure a seat. Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows that it secured nil seats in the 238 seats it contested. JSP's performance was remarkably close to predictions made by VoteVibe. This exit poll had projected 0-2 seats and 5.2% vote share.
The 14 November election results revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured 25. The Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) seat tally stood at 19, with the Indian National Congress (INC) securing only 6 seats.