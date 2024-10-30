Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouette tour ahead of Maroon 5 concert: A look at ticket prices

Prateek Kuhad, celebrated for his indie and pop music, will perform in Gurgaon on November 23. His concert is just a month before Maroon 5's first show in India.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published30 Oct 2024, 03:16 PM IST
While India eagerly waits for American band Maroon 5's first concert in the country, fans are equally excited about Indian fame Prateek Kuhad's upcoming show in Gurgaon. Kuhad's show is just a month before Maroon 5's concert in December 2024.

The ‘Cold Mess’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ singer announced the Silhouettes tour on October 25, as he took to his X account to share a video of him playing a verse from his equally popular hit ‘Mulaqaat’.

Prateek Kuhad Silhouettes tour: Ticket prices

Tickets for the Gurgaon show at Airia Mall on November 23 range from 1,20,000 for the VIP table to 1,500 for the student pass, according to Book My Show, the official ticketing partner for the concert.

Tickets for other zones such as the Fanzone-Phase 3 and GA Phase 3 are priced at 1,799 and 2,499, respectively. The GA Phase 3 zone allows a person a closer look at the stage, and is one level higher than the Fanzone-Phase 3.

Meanwhile, a ticket for similar zones for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Dil-luminati tour in Jaipur will cost around 14, 045 on an average, which is roughly six times higher compared to the average ticket price for Pratik Kuhad's Silhouette tour.

Diljit Dosanjh concert ticket prices

Is Prateek Kuhad Barack Obama's favourite?

Known for his soft tunes that spans around pop hooks and indie experimentation in both English and Hindi, Prateek Kuhad shot to stardom with his breakout single ‘Cold Mess’. Former US President Barack Obama even touted the song on his “Favorite Music of 2019” playlist.

From featuring in EMMY Award winning series Ted Lasso, Prateek Kuhad's songs have even made it to campaigns for Uber, McDonald’s, and WhatsApp.

According to Spotify music app, Prateek Kuhad has over three million monthly listeners. In 2022, the singer collaborated with Jasleen Royal for the song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ for the Bollywood movie Baar Baar Dekho, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 03:16 PM IST
