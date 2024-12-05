The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 5 is conducting raids at 16 locations in Karnataka in BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly by members of banned outfit -- Popular Front of India (PFI)-- in July 2022, officials said as reported by PTI.

Searches are being conducted at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with Nettaru's murder case, the officials said.