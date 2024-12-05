The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 5 is conducting raids at 16 locations in Karnataka in BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case.
Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly by members of banned outfit -- Popular Front of India (PFI)-- in July 2022, officials said as reported by PTI.
Searches are being conducted at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with Nettaru's murder case, the officials said.
The NIA had taken over the investigation from the local police on August 4, 2022 and in January 2023, filed a charge sheet against 21 accused.
