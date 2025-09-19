Praveer Ranjan appointed as chief of CISF; Praveen Kumar as Director General of lndo-Tibetan Border Police

Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan was on Friday appointed as chief of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while Praveen Kumar as Director General of lndo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

According to an official communication issued on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Training, the appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Who is Praveer Ranjan? — Praveer Ranjan is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre.

— He is currently serving as the Special Director General of CISF.

— He will succeed incumbent chief Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, who is scheduled to superannuate on September 30, 2025.

“Appointment of Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS (AGMUT:1993), presently working as Special DG, CISF to the post of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force in level- 16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post and upto 31.07.2029 i.e. the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier vice Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS (BH:1990), upon his superannuation on 30.09.2025.”

CISF guards critical infrastructure, including airports.

Who is Praveen Kumar? — Praveen Kumar is a 1993-batch West Bengal cadre IPS officer.

— Currently, he is the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau.

— He will take over the charge from incumbent Rahul Rasgotra, who is due to superannuate on September 30.

“Appointment of Shri Praveen Kumar, IPS (WB:1993), presently working as Special Director, IB to the post of Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police in level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post and upto 30.09.2030 i.e. the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier vice Shri Rahul Rasgotra, IPS (MA:1989), upon his superannuation on 30.09.2025,” said the government order.

Last week, the government appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as Secretary to the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office.