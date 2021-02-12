Praying for everyone's safety...: Arvind Kejriwal after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi-NCR1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 11:47 PM IST
- According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with depth of 80 km
- The area of the epicentre is largely unpopulated mountain terrain
A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted,"Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."
The quake struck at the depth of 91.6 km and its epicentre was located 35 km west of Murghab town in Tajikistan. It occurred at 10:31 pm (local time).
Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
