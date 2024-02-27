Preparations underway for next 'King' in Britain as Prince Charles' health deteriorates amid battle with cancer
British royals are preparing for the succession to the throne in complete secrecy as King Charles’ health is deteriorating.
King Charles’ health is deteriorating and is much more serious than what doctors perceived. According to royal expert and author Tom Quinn, in the wake of this situation Buckingham Palace is preparing for the succession in complete secrecy, reported Mirror.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message