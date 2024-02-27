British royals are preparing for the succession to the throne in complete secrecy as King Charles’ health is deteriorating.

King Charles' health is deteriorating and is much more serious than what doctors perceived. According to royal expert and author Tom Quinn, in the wake of this situation Buckingham Palace is preparing for the succession in complete secrecy, reported Mirror.

Asper reports, the British monarch is already grooming his eldest son, Prince William, to take on his role and be his successor. According to Tom Quinn, this information is being kept as a closely guarded secret from his second-born son, Prince Harry.

Also read: 'It's reduced me to tears…': King Charles III on overwhelming support from public amid cancer battle "King Charles is aware of his state of health. Prince William is at the heart of the succession planning. The monarch hopes to remain in relatively good health so that he can hand over the crown at 80," said royal expert Thomas Quinn.

Also read: King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer; Who is next in line to succeed the British throne? He added, "However, he may start these procedures much earlier, as his form of cancer is much more dangerous and aggressive than doctors initially thought," reported en.philenews.

Citing reports, it was found that the planning of the succession is top secret. The British Royals don't want Harry to leak secret information of the royals because he is suspected of seeking media to express his outrage. Thomas Quinn mentioned that “no one trusts the Duke of Sussex, Harry, as the interviews he gives about the Royal Family are all under criticism, as is his biography."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

