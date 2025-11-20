President Donald Trump signs bill to release Epstein files. Who is already mentioned in them?

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, ordering the Justice Department to release documents related to its long-running investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Reuters reported.

The move comes after the US Congress passed an Act to make all Epstein files public on Tuesday. As a result, the files related to all the cases involving the deceased sex offender will be released by the Department of Justice.

The release of the files has been sought eagerly by both Trump’s political opponents as well as some members of the Republican Party, who have pressed for greater transparency in the matter. The documents may shed more light on Epstein’s activities. The late financier used to socialise with Trump and other notable figures before a 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, Reuters reported.

Who is named in the Epstein files? According to the BBC, the already-released files connected to Epstein include the names of prominent individuals such as Andrew, the Duke of Mountbatten Windsor, brother of King Charles, former US President Bill Clinton, and the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

On 12 November, emails connected to the estate of Epstein were released. They featured the names of Larry Summers, the Treasury Secretary under President Clinton, and Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former aide.

Other names that have emerged from the Epstein files include Michael Wolff, a senior journalist and author of several notable books; Kathryn Ruemmler, White House counsel under President Barack Obama; billionaire investor Peter Thiel; linguist and activist Noam Chomsky; publicist Peggy Siegel, and others.

None of these individuals has been accused of any wrongdoing. All of them have said that their contacts with Epstein were non-controversial in nature.

What’s next in the Epstein saga? While Congress has compelled the Department of Justice to release all Epstein Files, a provision may still prevent certain files from being made public. According to NBC News, Attorney General Pam Bondi has 30 days to comply with the Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

However, she is entitled to prevent the release of files that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary.”

Additionally, videos and files that reveal the identities of victims or make them public will be kept out of public view to protect their interests.

There has been great interest in these files from both sides of the political divide in the United States. President Trump had initially promised to make the files public, but then changed his position. However, a serious dissent from his own party ensued, forcing the President to reverse his position.

FAQs What does the Act passed by the US Congress do? It forces the Justice Department to release all files related to all cases and investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein? Epstein was a convicted sex trafficker who was accused of supplying underage girls to his clients.