President Droupadi Murmu accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President, says Rajya Sabha Chair

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President of India and forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The announcement was formally conveyed after the Rajya Sabha informed members about the Home Ministry’s notification, dated 22 July, confirming Dhankhar’s resignation with immediate effect.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down citing medical reasons, tendered his resignation to President Murmu on Monday evening, stating he was resigning with immediate effect.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter.

The Home Ministry subsequently issued a notification, officially acknowledging the resignation of the Vice President of India under Article 67A of the Constitution, with immediate effect.

Also Read | Watch Viral Video: What Jagdeep Dhankhar said about his retirement ten days ago

Dhankhar Resigned on First Day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session Jagdeep Dhankhar, aged 74, assumed office in August 2022, with a tenure originally set to run until August 2027. His resignation came on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, marking a significant development in the country’s political landscape.

The news was formally announced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 22 July, by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was presiding over the House. He informed members that the President of India had accepted Dhankhar’s resignation. Following the announcement, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh took over proceedings.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has, vide its notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect,” the Chair informed the House before adjourning it until 2:00 PM.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect.

PM Modi, Congress React Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Dhankhar well, writing:

“Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”

However, the resignation also sparked political speculation. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed surprise over the abruptness of the move.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar not the first Vice President to resign mid-term