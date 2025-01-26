President Droupadi Murmu backs ‘One Nation, One Election’ in R-Day speech, Congress says ’written by Modi govt’

'Sandeep Dikshit explained the Congress disapproval on ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying frequent elections are good for development as the governments only remember to work in the months leading up to elections.

Livemint
Updated26 Jan 2025, 04:27 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

As President Droupadi Murmu backed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in her address to the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, Congress said her speech was written by the Modi government. Sandeep Dikshit explained the Congress disapproval on ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying frequent elections are good for development as the governments only remember to work in the months leading up to elections.

Speaking with ANI, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's son and Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat said, “The President's speech is written by the government. 'One Nation, One Election' is the policy of the Modi government, we keep saying that this is not good for democracy. We have seen that governments do not work for 4.5 years and spend the last 2-3 months before the election distributing freebies.”

Also Read | President’s speech: Opposition says no mention of NEET row, unemployment

“If there are separate elections, then at least the governments will want to work at different times. Otherwise, the same thing will happen as Arvind Kejriwal's government did nothing for 9.5 years and BJP did nothing in MCD and now they are remembering to build houses for slum dwellers. Frequent elections are good for development,” Sandeep Dikshit said.

What did Droupadi Murmu say in her speech?

President Droupadi Murmu backed moves on 'One Nation One Election' as she emphasised the role of the Constitution in providing the foundation of “our collective identity as Indians” and noted that India's economy today influences the global economic trends.

President Murmu said measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country.

"The 'One Nation One Election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits," she said.

First Published:26 Jan 2025, 04:27 PM IST
