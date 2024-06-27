President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament today

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, for the first time after the formation of 18th Lok Sabha. The 18th Lok Sabha marks the third term for the NDA government.

According to Article 87 of the Constitution, the President is required to address a joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the session after Lok Sabha elections. The President also addresses the joint sitting of both the Houses in the first session every year.



After the Presidential address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both the Houses of Parliament.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday. The Rajya Sabha session will start from today.

Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time in a row after the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the House through a voice vote on Wednesday.

While congratulating Birla on his re-election as Speaker of the Lower House, Prime Minister Modi said that it was a huge responsibility to occupy the post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, congratulated Om Birla on his re-election and said that the Lok Sabha Speaker is the final arbiter of the voice of the people, and the Opposition this time represents that voice significantly more than the 17th Lok Sabha.

Birla, during his speech, expressed confidence that the 18th Lok Sabha will uphold its commitment to preserve and protect the Constitution created by Baba Saheb. Birla noted that the 18th Lok Sabha will remain committed to the rule of law and decentralisation of powers in the country.

In his first speech as Leader of the Opposition of the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was important that the voice of the opposition be allowed in the House. Gandhi hoped that the opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of the people in the House with cooperation and trust.

The Leader of the Opposition began his speech by congratulating Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term."Mr Speaker, this House represents the voice of the people of India and you, sir, are the final arbiter of that voice. Of course, the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the people of India," he said.

Pointing out that this time the opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of the opposition be allowed to be represented in the House."This time, the opposition represents significantly more of the voice of the people of India than it did last time. The opposition would like to assist you in your work and would want the house to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust," he said.

Observing the 49th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, which was declared on June 25, 1975, the Speaker lauded all those who strongly opposed the Emergency.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc demanded the position of Deputy Speaker. However, with no clarity from the BJP, the INDIA bloc proposed Congress MP K Suresh's name for the Speaker's post.