 'President Joe Biden is not running the United States... just a facade', claims Russian President Vladimir Putin | Mint
Wed Feb 07 2024 09:32:29
'President Joe Biden is not running the United States... just a facade', claims Russian President Vladimir Putin

 Livemint

President Putin confirms to Tucker Carlson that President Biden is not running the United States, he is just a facade for the real power structure.

US President Joe Biden Premium
US President Joe Biden

President Vladimir Putin confirmed to American talk show host Tucker Carlson that President Joe Biden is not running the United States. According to Putin, Biden is merely a facade for the power structure that truly runs the country.

“The same forces which have always run it. You may change presidents but you do not change those in real power. That is who we have to deal with. Joe Biden is just a facade for this power structure," he told Carlson as per reports.

Carlson who is close to former US president and 2024 candidate Donald Trump, had earlier said on Tuesday that he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson has also become the first prominent American media figure to speak with Putin in a formal interview since the Russian president began a full-scale military campaign against Ukraine almost two years ago.

Carlson, known for radical conservative opinions that have garnered a vast right-wing following, did not specify when the interview will be broadcast but mentioned that it will be free to watch on his personal website.

"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."

(With AFP inputs)

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 07:40 AM IST
