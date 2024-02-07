'President Joe Biden is not running the United States... just a facade', claims Russian President Vladimir Putin
President Putin confirms to Tucker Carlson that President Biden is not running the United States, he is just a facade for the real power structure.
President Vladimir Putin confirmed to American talk show host Tucker Carlson that President Joe Biden is not running the United States. According to Putin, Biden is merely a facade for the power structure that truly runs the country.
"There are risks to conducting an interview like this obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."
(With AFP inputs)
