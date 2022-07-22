President Joe Biden 'just fine' after Covid diagnosis: White House

President Joe Biden 'just fine' after Covid diagnosis: White House2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- Joe Biden is doing ‘just fine’ day after testing positive for Covid-19. The White House said Biden continues to experience mild symptoms
White House Covid-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Friday that President Joe Biden, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a day before, is “just fine" and that he continues to have mild symptoms. Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 just as a highly contagious subvariant drives a new wave of cases in the United States.
"He was doing just fine" as of Thursday night, White House Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN. "The symptoms were basically the same," Jha said, adding that he would check the president's condition again on Friday morning. "As of 10 p.m. .... he said he was feeling just fine."
The White House had announced on Thursday that President Biden had tested positive for Covid-19, and was experiencing mild symptoms. It said that Joe Biden, who is the oldest person to serve as US President, would continue working but in isolation.
Joe Biden got himself tested for Covid when he experienced a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough. Since his diagnosis, Joe Biden has been taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday.
Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Joe Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. In the video clip, Biden also said he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.
Joe Biden had recently returned from a trip to the Middle East. The White House said it was still unclear where exactly the President caught the virus.
He told CNN he was unaware of any linked cases among Biden's recent close contacts but that the White House was continuing to conduct contract tracing.
Jha said he and O'Connor would provide ongoing updates of Biden's condition but that he did not know whether the White House would release any more videos or pictures of the president.
(With agency inputs)
