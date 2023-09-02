G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 8. Details here1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
US President Joe Biden to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 7-10, will have bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 8.
G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Delhi from September 7 to 10 to participate in the G20 summit. A White House statement released recently announced that US President Joe Biden will have bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 8.
