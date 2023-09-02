G20 Summit : US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Delhi from September 7 to 10 to participate in the G20 summit . A White House statement released recently announced that US President Joe Biden will have bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 8.

Earlier during BRICS Summit, American national security advisor Jake Sullivan on August 22 announced that US President Joe Biden will participate in the G20 summit and engage in bilateral meetings with various leaders, reported Hindustan Times.

During his visit, Biden will strongly advocate for the reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs), proposing measures to bolster these institutions' financial capacity. This move aims to address challenges related to poverty reduction, fostering prosperity, and combatting the climate crisis. Biden also intends to convey the message that the United States stands in solidarity with the global south.

President Biden and G20 partners will discuss collaborative efforts to address global challenges, including clean energy transition, climate change mitigation, economic and social impacts stemming from the conflict in Ukraine led by Vladimir Putin, and the strengthening of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to combat poverty and address global challenges.

White House stated, “While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026."

While Biden and Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks, the details of the engagement are still under discussion. The discussions will likely focus on implementing agreements reached during Modi's state visit to the US in June. However, due to India's numerous diplomatic commitments during the summit and time constraints, the bilateral engagement is expected to be limited in scope.

India is set to host the next Quad leaders' summit in 2024, which could lead to a second visit by President Biden to New Delhi early next year with a more substantial bilateral agenda. If realised, this would mark the first time an American president has visited India twice during their first term in office, reported Hindustan Times.