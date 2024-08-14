New Delhi: In her address on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional ideals to strengthen India's global standing, besides lauding the nation's notable economic achievements, and its strong performance in sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The President said the foundational principles of democracy, justice and equality have been key drivers of India's progress and future trajectory. "Remaining firm on constitutional ideals will ensure India's place on the world stage," she added.

Her remarks come as India emerges as a global leader, recognised not only for its economic strength, but also as a champion of democratic values.

President Murmu highlighted India's significant progress across key areas, including an average annual GDP growth rate of 8% between 2020-21 and 2023-24, and its rise as the fifth-largest global economy.

“This economic momentum has propelled India to become the world's fifth-largest economy," she noted, adding that the country would soon rank among the top three.

She also emphasized the government's poverty alleviation efforts through initiatives like the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. "India's economic achievements are a testament to the hard work of our people and the vision of our leaders."

She further emphasised the need to address climate change, calling for personal lifestyle changes to combat global warming. "Climate change is a reality, and India has made significant progress in addressing it despite the challenges."

"As a global leader in this fight, we must all adopt small lifestyle changes to help combat the effects of global warming." The President's emphasis on climate justice underscores India's growing role in global climate negotiations, where it has emerged as a prominent voice for the Global South.

President praises India's sports, economy and equity initiatives The President also commended India's advancements in sports, highlighting strong performances at the Paris Olympics, the T-20 World Cup victory, and achievements in chess and other disciplines.

Murmu acknowledged the contributions of various sectors, from agriculture to industry, crediting government initiatives for fostering a conducive environment for growth.

She also highlighted strategic investments in infrastructure, technological advancements, and the promotion of startups as key drivers of India’s economic success.

Stressing that this growth must be accompanied by social justice and equity, she praised the government's efforts to uplift marginalised communities through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

These initiatives, designed to improve the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable groups, are part of the government’s broader mission to build a more just and equitable society, she added.

The President also emphasised the progress in gender justice, pointing to the significant budget allocations for women's welfare schemes, and the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to further empower women.

President Murmu outlined an ambitious and inclusive vision for India's future, stressing the importance of nurturing youth as the driving force behind the country's progress in the coming decades.

She also highlighted government initiatives, including the Prime Minister’s five-scheme package, designed to equip young Indians with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

As India enters Amrit Kaal—the 25-year period leading up to the centenary of its Independence—the President urged the nation to stay united and focused on its goals.