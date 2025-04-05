Waqf Bill granted President Droupadi Murmu’s assent; set to become law

President of India Droupadi Murmu has formally granted assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following its approval by both houses of Parliament earlier this week.

The Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha passed it following a 13-hour marathon debate. The Bill was approved in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had cleared it with the support of 288 members, while 232 voted against it.

PM Modi Hails the Act as a “Watershed Moment” Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the legislation, emphasising its role in addressing transparency and accountability issues within the waqf system. He described it as a step towards safeguarding rights and improving governance.

Key Reforms Introduced by Waqf Bill The Act aims to reform waqf property management by ensuring representation from diverse Muslim sects, protecting heritage sites, and supporting marginalised groups such as Muslim widows and divorcees.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Bill Kiren Rijiju assured that the Waqf Bill would benefit millions of poor Muslims without interfering with waqf properties. He highlighted that the Central Waqf Council would include up to four non-Muslims, ensuring balanced representation.

Opposition Criticises Waqf Bill as Unconstitutional Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, condemned the Waqf Bill, calling it anti-secular and unconstitutional. AAP’s Sanjay Singh demanded its withdrawal.

Waqf Amendment Bill Reaches Supreme Court The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been challenged in the Supreme Court by opposition parties, including the Congress and AIMIM, who argue that it violates constitutional rights and discriminates against Muslims.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have filed petitions claiming the Bill undermines religious autonomy and imposes arbitrary restrictions on waqf properties.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

AILPMB Declares National Campaign The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday strongly condemned the Waqf Amendments passed by Parliament, describing them as a severe attack on Islamic values, Shariah, religious and cultural freedom, as well as the very foundation of the Indian Constitution.

The Board has vowed to launch a nationwide campaign and protest in response to these amendments, which it claims undermine the rights and freedoms of Muslims in India.

Government Counters Opposition Claims Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation. BJP leaders stressed that the Waqf Bill aligns with UMEED — Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development — to modernise property administration.