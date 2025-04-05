Waqf Bill granted President Droupadi Murmu’s assent; set to become law

President of India Droupadi Murmu has formally granted assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following its approval by both houses of Parliament earlier this week.

The Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha passed it following a 13-hour marathon debate. The Bill was approved in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had cleared it with the support of 288 members, while 232 voted against it.