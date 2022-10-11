President Murmu to visit Tripura and Assam from Oct 12-14

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Tripura and Assam from October 12-14, 2022 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Tripura and Assam from October 12-14, 2022 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Tripura and Assam from October 12-14, 2022 to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
The President will inaugurate Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala. On the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex and lay the foundation stone for various projects of government of Tripura.
The President will inaugurate Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala. On the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex and lay the foundation stone for various projects of government of Tripura.
In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Tripura in Agartala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Tripura in Agartala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The next day, she will flag off, from Agartala Railway Station, the special extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur.
The next day, she will flag off, from Agartala Railway Station, the special extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur.
On the same day, at IIT Guwahati, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundations stones for various projects of Union Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare and Government of Assam.
On the same day, at IIT Guwahati, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundations stones for various projects of Union Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare and Government of Assam.
They include Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). In the evening, she will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at Guwahati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They include Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). In the evening, she will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at Guwahati.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the final day, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport & Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Railways.
On the final day, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport & Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Railways.
They include launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; inauguration of Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).
They include launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; inauguration of Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).