President’s rule likely to be imposed in Manipur as BJP fails to pick new CM: Report

Manipur News: President's Rule will be imposed int he violence stricken northeastern state of Manipur, according to a news report. BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday, 9 February, almost two years after violence aggravated in the valley between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

A News18 report, citing governmental official stated that Manipur will be placed under President's Rule, as the BJP “failed” to pick a chief ministerial candidate after Biren Singh's resignation.

Notably, Biren Singh resigned amid reports that BJP MLAs might support no-confidence motion to be brought in the state assembly by the Congress.

On Tuesday, BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and state party president A Sharda Devi called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of Biren Singh from the post of chief minister.

The meeting with the governor lasted for around half-an-hour.

Amid growing discontent within the Manipur BJP and calls for a change in leadership, Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(Please Note there has been no official confirmation of imposing President's Rule in Manipur)

What is President's Rule? President's Rule in India, also known as Central Rule or Governor's Rule, refers to the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct rule by the central government when the constitutional machinery in a state has failed.

As per Article 356 of the Constitution, imposition of President’s rule will transfer all the functions of the state government to the Centre and the function of the state legislature to Parliament.

Only the functioning of High Courts will remain unchanged.

During this period, the Governor becomes the constitutional head, the Vidhan Sabha is either dissolved or prorogued.

After the resignation of Biren Singh from the post of chief minister on February 9, the governor issued an order, declaring his previous directive to summon the assembly session as "null and void".

Notably, Parliamentary approval is necessary for the imposition of the President’s Rule on any state. The proclamation of President’s Rule should be approved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within two months of its issue.

When is President's Rule Imposed? Imposition of President’s rule begins if the President, on receiving a report from the Governor, is “satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution".

What happens after President’s Rule is imposed? The governor carries on with the administration of the state on behalf of the President. He or she takes the help of the state’s Chief Secretary and other advisors/administrators whom he or she can appoint.

The President has the power to declare that the state legislature’s powers would be exercised by the Parliament.

The state legislative assembly would be either suspended or dissolved by the President.

When the Parliament is not in session, the President can promulgate ordinances with respect to the state’s administration.