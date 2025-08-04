Pressuring over Russian oil purchases, Trump staffer accuses India of ‘financing’ Ukraine war

Stephen Miller, United States President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, on August 3 accused India of imposing “massive” tariffs on American goods and “cheating” the US immigration system in addition to purchasing about as much Russian oil as China, Bloomberg reported.

“President Trump, he wants a tremendous relationship and has had always a tremendous relationship with India and the prime minister. But we need to get real about dealing with the financing of this war,” Miller told reporters.

“So, President Trump, all options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine, so we can achieve peace,” he added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)