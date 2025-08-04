Pressuring over Russian oil purchases, Trump staffer accuses India of ‘financing’ Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a defiant tone in the face of US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, urging the nation to buy local goods as his administration signaled it would continue buying Russian oil.

Published4 Aug 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Stephen Miller, United States President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, on August 3 accused India of imposing “massive” tariffs on American goods and “cheating” the US immigration system in addition to purchasing about as much Russian oil as China, Bloomberg reported.

“President Trump, he wants a tremendous relationship and has had always a tremendous relationship with India and the prime minister. But we need to get real about dealing with the financing of this war,” Miller told reporters.

“So, President Trump, all options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine, so we can achieve peace,” he added.

