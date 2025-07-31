Prestige aims to build lavish golf-themed resorts in 3 cities-Goa is one of them
The large-format projects, to be developed on the outskirts of the cities, will be spread across 300-400 acres, and will have a golf course, high-end villas, and a hotel and a convention centre.
Bengaluru: Leading real estate firm Prestige Group plans to develop lavish golf-themed, resort-style residential projects in Goa, Lonavala and Hyderabad, as it aims to replicate its signature Golfshire property near Bengaluru in other locations, a top company official said.