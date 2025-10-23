Prestige Group to roll out premium mixed-use project brand
The real estate group has so far earmarked two such projects in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Each project will have a high-end hotel, branded residences, premium homes, offices and a mall.
Bengaluru: The Prestige Group, a leading developer, plans to develop premium, mixed-use development projects in key property markets under a new sub-brand named The Prestige Place, a top company official said.
Each project will have a high-end hotel, branded residences, premium homes, office space and a shopping mall under Prestige's own Forum brand.
It has earmarked two such projects, one in Hyderabad and the other in Mumbai.