Prestige Group to roll out premium mixed-use project brand

Bengaluru: The Prestige Group, a leading developer, plans to develop premium, mixed-use development projects in key property markets under a new sub-brand named The Prestige Place, a top company official said.

Each project will have a high-end hotel, branded residences, premium homes, office space and a shopping mall under Prestige's own Forum brand.

It has earmarked two such projects, one in Hyderabad and the other in Mumbai.