Prigozhin is dead, but his troll farms are alive and peddling disinformation
Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Mar 2024, 04:09 PM IST
SummaryRussian trolls farms linked to the mercenary chief are likely to continue peddling disinformation on the war in Ukraine and 2024 U.S. elections, according to new cybersecurity research.
WASHINGTON—Russian trolls farms linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin remain active months after the mercenary chief died in a plane crash and are likely to continue peddling disinformation aimed at influencing opinions on the war in Ukraine and the 2024 U.S. elections, according to new cybersecurity research.
