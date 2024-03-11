Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5:30 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5:30 pm on Monday. It is expected that PM Modi may notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, according to a Hindustan Times report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though it is not confirmed, but PM Modi is likely to make an important announcement.

According to sources, quoted by news agency PTI, the rules for implementation of the contentious CAA are likely to be notified to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the CAA rules are issued, the central government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – who had come to India till 31 December, 2014.

CAA was passed in December 2019 by parliament, and got the president's assent shortly, but protests in several parts of the country against it took place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far the law could not come into effect as rules have to be notified for its implementation.

It is also expected that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations on Monday evening.

According to an official, the CAA law can be put into action with the issuance of MHA notification, allowing eligible individuals to obtain Indian citizenship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The implementation of the CAA – delayed for over four years – necessitates the formulation of its associated rules.

"The regulations are prepared, and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will be conducted digitally. Applicants will need to disclose the year of their entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documentation will be required from the applicants," stated the official.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 27, 2023 had asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted as it stands as the law of the land. He had also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding this matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been opposing the CAA.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!