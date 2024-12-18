A report has claimed that Prince Andrew made a young woman uncomfortable during an official Crown engagement twenty years ago. The woman, who was 24 at the time, told The Sun that the prince seemed fixated on her cleavage when they had met while she was assisting a doctor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Andrew seemed a lot more inclined to speak to me than the middle-aged female MD, the woman allegged, adding that, “he was more interested in looking at my boobs than learning about our business," she told The Sun.

Her statements came after The Sun showed her a photo from the event where Prince Andrew was seen looking down at her breast while she was seen facing forward.

“I must have been listening to my MD talk and was looking her way, so hadn’t noticed him staring. Andrew obviously had other things on his mind, it was a bit creepy," she added as quoted by The Sun.

Prince Andrew and Chinese spy ties Britain's Prince Andrew was facing intense media scrutiny on Saturday after revelations that a close Chinese business associate of the scandal-hit younger brother of King Charles was thought by the British government to be a Chinese spy.

In a court ruling on Thursday, it was disclosed that the businessman, known only as H6, had been banned from Britain on national security grounds because the authorities suspected he was working clandestinely for Beijing to forge close contacts with prominent British figures.