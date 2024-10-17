Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a vacation home in Europe: Here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new purchase of a home in Europe is significant apart from its purpose as residential estate. Know how is it related to ‘Golden Visa’ here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published17 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently acquired a home in Portugal, which could provide the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a 'Golden Visa' opportunity.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently acquired a home in Portugal, which could provide the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a ’Golden Visa’ opportunity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British royal couple, reportedly bought a new property in Portugal. This development comes after their eviction from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, by King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are primarily based in California, have managed to secure a European home. Thus, the new estate would help them foster and maintain connections across the Atlantic despite stepping back from royal duties.

Also Read | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take on solo engagements. Her friend says...

This new ownership adds to the list of royals possessing a property in Portugal. According to news daily Marca report, Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own property in the country. Located at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club just south of Lisbon, Princess Eugenie owns an exclusive golf resort by the sea in Melides, The Telegraph reported. Princess Eugenie's husband works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra and spends time between Portugal and London with his family that comprises four members, including two children.

Also Read | Prince Harry-Meghan Markle have a ‘blueprint for separate lives,’ - report

The couple featured in 2022 Netflix docuseries of Harry and Meghan and are known to be close to the couple. After attending the Invictus Games in Germany's Düsseldorf, the Sussexes enjoyed a discreet, three-night stay at Eugenie and Brooksbank's estate, The Daily Mail reported.

Here's what prompted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to buy a vacation home in Europe

Following the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Estate in March 2023, the royal couple was left without a residence in the UK. According to Elle Decor report, this new ownership would enable the Duchess to possess a ‘Golden Visa’ that would allow visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area. This is a noteworthy development since Meghan Markle is a US citizen. The ‘Suits' actress previously applied for British citizenship following her engagement with Prince Harry in 2017.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘desperate’ for way out of marriage with ‘control freak’ Meghan

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against staying in the UK in March 2020 and moved to California's Montecito, which houses an expansive estate valued at 19.5 million pounds.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a vacation home in Europe: Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.