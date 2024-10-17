Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a vacation home in Europe: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new purchase of a home in Europe is significant apart from its purpose as residential estate. Know how is it related to ‘Golden Visa’ here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British royal couple, reportedly bought a new property in Portugal. This development comes after their eviction from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, by King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are primarily based in California, have managed to secure a European home. Thus, the new estate would help them foster and maintain connections across the Atlantic despite stepping back from royal duties.

This new ownership adds to the list of royals possessing a property in Portugal. According to news daily Marca report, Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, own property in the country. Located at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club just south of Lisbon, Princess Eugenie owns an exclusive golf resort by the sea in Melides, The Telegraph reported. Princess Eugenie's husband works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra and spends time between Portugal and London with his family that comprises four members, including two children.

The couple featured in 2022 Netflix docuseries of Harry and Meghan and are known to be close to the couple. After attending the Invictus Games in Germany's Düsseldorf, the Sussexes enjoyed a discreet, three-night stay at Eugenie and Brooksbank's estate, The Daily Mail reported.

Here's what prompted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to buy a vacation home in Europe Following the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Estate in March 2023, the royal couple was left without a residence in the UK. According to Elle Decor report, this new ownership would enable the Duchess to possess a ‘Golden Visa’ that would allow visa-free access to the European Union's Schengen area. This is a noteworthy development since Meghan Markle is a US citizen. The ‘Suits' actress previously applied for British citizenship following her engagement with Prince Harry in 2017.