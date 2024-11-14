Prince Harry finds spot in TIME100 Climate 2024 list, brother Williams left out

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of Travalyst, found a place in the second annual TIME100 Climate list, featuring the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.

Harry was recognised as one of the world's leading voices in the fight against climate change due to his work with Travalyst, his non-profit sustainable travel organisation.

The Duke of Sussex was listed in the Titan category of the 2024 list. TIME said in its description, "The Duke of Sussex supports conservation groups in Africa and says he really became an environmentalist during a trip in 2012 to the Caribbean when a 7-year-old boy told him that England's environmental impact was damaging the coral reefs."

"After that interaction, he was inspired to start Travalyst (“travel” and “catalyst”), a nonprofit that provides people booking travel with emissions and other sustainability data so they can consider the lowest impact options. The aim is to help make a dent in the industry’s carbon footprint; tourism makes up about 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions," the magazine explained.

Harry's Travalyst worked with Google to create the Travel Impact Model, a free, publicly available methodology launched in 2022 that predicts per-passenger CO2 emissions produced by upcoming flights.

“Travalyst’s coalition of partners, representing a combined market value of $3 trillion, includes top tech companies used by tourists like Booking.com, Expedia Group, Mastercard, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor and Visa. On Sept. 12, Travalyst announced that its flight emissions data has appeared in 65 billion searches worldwide,” TIME noted.

Prince William ‘snubbed’? Meanwhile, Harry's brother Prince William, who also champions climate change initiatives, did not make it to the list. It was just last week that the Prince of Wales hosted his fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in South Africa.

At the event, environmental entrepreneurs were rewarded with $1.2 million to expand their planet-saving innovations, the Mirror reported.

Prince William was spotted wearing white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.

William formed the Earthshot Prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020 to encourage new ideas to solve environmental problems , with a focus on young entrepreneurs and innovators, the Washington Post reported. It launched in 2021 and the first three awards ceremonies were held in Britain, the United States and Singapore.