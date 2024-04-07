Prince Harry reportedly stays awake at night worrying about his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom, as claimed by a royal specialist and reported by the Mirror . This development comes in the wake of his high-profile security battle with the UK Home Office that he lost just a few months ago.

Invictus Games' tenth-anniversary celebrations

The British royal was reportedly experiencing "sleepless nights" ahead of the Invictus Games' tenth-anniversary celebrations. Harry is scheduled to attend the memorial ceremony on May 8, at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014. This year's anniversary celebrations will witness wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women participating in multiple sports and events.

The British royal family including Prince William and King Charles are expected to stand in full support of the games and hence Prince Harry even as the strained relationship between the Sussexes and their relatives persists, reported the Mirror.

Meghan Markle is and has been a support system for her partner with Invictus activities. However, it is unclear whether the Duchess of Sussex will travel across the pond to show her support to her husband, as per the Mirror report.

As per the report, writer and royal analyst Tom Quinn reckons that Harry may have a difficult journey to the UK as he stated, “Harry and Meghan are having sleepless nights about what they should do when Harry visits the UK later this year he will have to do something to acknowledge the huge difficulties his family is going through."

Tom Quinn added Prince Harry "won't want to do or say anything that seems to imply anything less than wholehearted support for his permanently aggrieved wife."

Considering the last trip of the Duke of Sussex to the United Kingdom where he paid a quick and brief visit to his father, King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer. Meanwhile, Meghan stayed back in Montecito, California, with their two children- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During this rumoured 12-minute visit, the Prince did not catch up with his brother Prince William nor did he pay a visit to Princess Kate Middleton who had an abdominal surgery in January.

Reason for sleepless nights

The situation is different now as Harry is aware of Kate's cancer diagnosis. Tom Quinn noted that the Duke would love to patch things up with his sister-in-law and with his brother and father but is caught in a grave internal battle. The royal analyst further claimed, that Prince Harry "sees things far more calmly now he has had his say in Spare and in various interviews, but he just cannot think how to do it and keep Meghan happy."

