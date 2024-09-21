Prince Harry-Meghan ‘not interested’ in ₹116.9 crore home’s neighbourhood, recalls Montecito local: ‘Turned me away’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California's Riven Rock Estate, after they quit their senior Royal roles in 2020. A neighbour shared the experience of living next door to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Prince Harry wife Meghan Markle moved to California's Riven Rock Estate, after they quit their senior Royal roles in 2020, which is a hotspot for an older crowd and not for young families.
Prince Harry wife Meghan Markle moved to California’s Riven Rock Estate, after they quit their senior Royal roles in 2020, which is a hotspot for an older crowd and not for young families.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British royal couple, are making headlines again, but this time, the issue is related to their residential occupancy in California's posh area. Let's discover how it feels to reside in the same locality as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to a Mirror report, a neighbour was “snubbed" at the gates of their swanky Montecito multi-million-dollar home when he approached them to share his films about the town's history. Recalling the incident, the local said the security guard dismissed his request and said, "They're not interested."

The local, identified as 88-year-old Frank McGinity, recollecting this reception memoir form the time the Sussexes first came in 2020 and settled in the locality, he said the security guards greeted him with unwelcome response, “Get Off Your Street” while he was just trying to show concern as a friendly gesture to the new neighbours.

Sharing the experience of living next door to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the US Navy vet said, “The gate guy turned me away and wouldn't take the film,” reported Mirror, He added, “I was trying to be neighbourly. If they were interested in the neighbourhood I've got a lot of information.”

According to the Express report, the couple moved to the Riven Rock Estate after they quit their senior Royal roles in 2020, which is a hotspot for an older crowd and not for young families. "We don't see them very much around here," the Mirror quoted Frank McGinity as saying.

Expressing disappointment at not spotting the couple frequently in the locality, another neighbour identified as Richard Mineards said that the community is keenly "waiting for them" and "gnashing at the bit".

Barry Maher, pointing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "travelling soap opera", stressed on the Sussexes' choice of a "considerably pricier spot" which is valued at 116.9 crore (£12 million or $14 million). Barry Maher further informed about the couple's rarity in public appearances.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
