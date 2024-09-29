Prince Harry's solo appearances during his New York tour have sparked rumours of discord with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Royal commentators expressed concern about their relationship status.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British Royal couple known for their undivided front are making headlines again but this time over their relationship status. After both of them were spotted spending more time alone in the last few weeks, whispers of discord have been brewing. Royal commentators and fans expressed concern and speculations about their relationship is taking the rounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conjectures about friction in their bonding erupted after the Duke of Sussex was spotted at a number of high-profile events during his New York tour but without his confidante, Meghan. Perhaps, rumours about a potential rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged. These followed revelations made by royal journalist Sarah-Louise Robertson.

How Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship changed? While speaking with GB News, Sarah-Louise Robertson said, “I’m concerned, eight days away from Meghan Markle’s grass or class, wherever you want to call it, that to me is this signal." She added, "It’s just a hop, skip, and a jump to splits-ville. As far as I’m concerned, I think the writing’s on the wall." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asserting that Prince Harry “hasn’t looked happy for a while," the royal journalist said the Duke “didn’t look very happy when he was on that supposed tour in Colombia." Suggesting that Prince Harry was “humanised on this New York trip," the royal journalist further pointed out that according to sources the Duke of Sussex looked a “bit happier when he was in New York" as he looked a “bit more human."

Sarah-Louise Robertson asserted that the royal couple reported that they were being hounded by paparazzi during their last trip to New York. "We’ve heard none of this this time," she said.