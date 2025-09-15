Amid King Charles’ health issues, Prince Harry says ‘focus has to be on my dad’

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months for a private tea in London on September 10. Before he returned to his home in California, in an interview with The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex briefly spoke about his father. Before their meeting earlier this month, Harry last saw the monarch in person in February 2024, after King Charles revealed that he was under treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Prince Harry on his visit to King Charles “Yes, I have enjoyed the week. I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK,” Prince Harry told the outlet about his visit.

“It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away,” he added.

While he did not speak much about King Charles, the Duke of Sussex said that “the focus really has to be on my dad” over the coming year. He added that he would love to take his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK in the future.

According to US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles’ meeting was “sparked by a handwritten letter from Harry” to his father, in which he expressed “his desire to reconnect” with him in London.

King Charles on his cancer King Charles recently spoke about his treatment experience. According to NBC News, the entire process brought “into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

“It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organizations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years,” he had added.

FAQs When did Prince Harry reunite with King Charles? Prince Harry reunited with King Charles at a private tea in London on September 10.

What was King Charles diagnosed with? King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February last year.