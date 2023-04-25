Prince Harry says William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement from Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Prince Harry, who is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over multiple alleged unlawful acts, revealed in court documents that Prince William had agreed for a secret deal with NGN which was settled for a very large sum of money in 2020.
Britain's Prince William has settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm for a "very large sum" after a secret deal struck with Buckingham Palace, lawyers for the heir's brother Prince Harry said in court documents.
