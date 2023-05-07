After King Charles III's coronation ceremony, he and his queen rode off in a lavish horse-drawn carriage to their palace, bringing the ancient pageantry to a fairy-tale ending.
After King Charles III's coronation ceremony, he and his queen rode off in a lavish horse-drawn carriage to their palace, bringing the ancient pageantry to a fairy-tale ending.
As per a report by AP, The king's eldest son and heir, Prince William, accompanied by his family, including his 9-year-old son, Prince George, who is next in line for the throne, followed closely behind.
As per a report by AP, The king's eldest son and heir, Prince William, accompanied by his family, including his 9-year-old son, Prince George, who is next in line for the throne, followed closely behind.
On the day of his father's coronation, Prince Harry, the youngest son of the king, was not present. He arrived and left Westminster Abbey alone, without any family members by his side.
On the day of his father's coronation, Prince Harry, the youngest son of the king, was not present. He arrived and left Westminster Abbey alone, without any family members by his side.
The unhappy Duke of Sussex was seated two rows behind his brother, which was not to his satisfaction.
The unhappy Duke of Sussex was seated two rows behind his brother, which was not to his satisfaction.
The reason for Prince Harry's exclusion from the family and sitting two rows behind his brother could be attributed to his decision to step down from his royal duties, which resulted in his loss of status as a senior member of the family.
The reason for Prince Harry's exclusion from the family and sitting two rows behind his brother could be attributed to his decision to step down from his royal duties, which resulted in his loss of status as a senior member of the family.
Additionally, the Prince's best-selling memoir, "Spare," in which he shared grievances and palace secrets, caused a rift between him and his father and brother, leading to his isolation from the family.
Additionally, the Prince's best-selling memoir, "Spare," in which he shared grievances and palace secrets, caused a rift between him and his father and brother, leading to his isolation from the family.
It seems that those who were hoping for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother during the coronation would have been disappointed.
It seems that those who were hoping for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother during the coronation would have been disappointed.
There was no interaction or communication between the siblings throughout the ceremony, suggesting that their relationship remains strained.
There was no interaction or communication between the siblings throughout the ceremony, suggesting that their relationship remains strained.
After months of speculation about whether he would attend, it was announced about three weeks ago that Harry would come alone, leaving behind his wife, Meghan, and their two young children at their Southern California home.
After months of speculation about whether he would attend, it was announced about three weeks ago that Harry would come alone, leaving behind his wife, Meghan, and their two young children at their Southern California home.
Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, left royal life and moved to the U.S. in 2020 after complaining about intense scrutiny and racist attitudes from the British press.
Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, left royal life and moved to the U.S. in 2020 after complaining about intense scrutiny and racist attitudes from the British press.
In a six-part Netflix series, they lobbed other criticisms at the royal family, alleging racial bias. In January, Harry dropped his bombshell book dishing family dirt along with intimate details about losing his virginity behind a pub at 17, taking drugs and killing enemies in Afghanistan.
In a six-part Netflix series, they lobbed other criticisms at the royal family, alleging racial bias. In January, Harry dropped his bombshell book dishing family dirt along with intimate details about losing his virginity behind a pub at 17, taking drugs and killing enemies in Afghanistan.
The book was particularly unflattering toward his stepmother, Camilla, who was once blamed for wrecking his father's marriage to his mother, the late Princess Diana. He accused Camilla of leaking private conversations to the media to rehabilitate her own image after marrying Charles.
The book was particularly unflattering toward his stepmother, Camilla, who was once blamed for wrecking his father's marriage to his mother, the late Princess Diana. He accused Camilla of leaking private conversations to the media to rehabilitate her own image after marrying Charles.
Buckingham Palace had announced before the coronation that Harry and the king’s brother, Prince Andrew, would not have any role in the service.
Buckingham Palace had announced before the coronation that Harry and the king’s brother, Prince Andrew, would not have any role in the service.
Andrew, the Duke of York, relinquished royal duties after revelations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was later stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages and settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was forced to have sex with him when she was a teenager.
Andrew, the Duke of York, relinquished royal duties after revelations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was later stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages and settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was forced to have sex with him when she was a teenager.
William played a prominent role, kneeling at his father's feet, pledging his loyalty and then kissing him on the cheek. George served as page boy, helping to carry the train of his grandfather's robes.
William played a prominent role, kneeling at his father's feet, pledging his loyalty and then kissing him on the cheek. George served as page boy, helping to carry the train of his grandfather's robes.
Harry entered the cavernous church in a black custom Dior three-piece suit with coattails. An honorary cross hung around his neck and military medals were pinned to the left side of his chest. He nodded, waved and spoke a few words to clergy and several guests already seated.
Harry entered the cavernous church in a black custom Dior three-piece suit with coattails. An honorary cross hung around his neck and military medals were pinned to the left side of his chest. He nodded, waved and spoke a few words to clergy and several guests already seated.
He proceeded along behind his cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who followed her father, Andrew. They all sat in the same row.
He proceeded along behind his cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who followed her father, Andrew. They all sat in the same row.
During the two-hour spectacle, keen attention was focused on Harry by the media and royal watchers. He appeared to join the congregation in one of many refrains of “God save the king" during the pomp- and music-filled ceremony.
During the two-hour spectacle, keen attention was focused on Harry by the media and royal watchers. He appeared to join the congregation in one of many refrains of “God save the king" during the pomp- and music-filled ceremony.
Some British tabloids even consulted professional lip-readers to interpret what Harry was saying.
Some British tabloids even consulted professional lip-readers to interpret what Harry was saying.
The Daily Mirror revealed that it appeared he said, “hello," “morning" and “nice to see you" when he entered the church.
The Daily Mirror revealed that it appeared he said, “hello," “morning" and “nice to see you" when he entered the church.
Harry has vowed to make media reform part of his mission in life. He has filed several lawsuits against the publishers of British tabloids for a phone-hacking scandal dating back more than a decade.
Harry has vowed to make media reform part of his mission in life. He has filed several lawsuits against the publishers of British tabloids for a phone-hacking scandal dating back more than a decade.
On Wednesday, Harry's legal battle against the Mirror publisher began in the High Court, and he is scheduled to testify in June.
On Wednesday, Harry's legal battle against the Mirror publisher began in the High Court, and he is scheduled to testify in June.
Following the coronation ceremony, Harry was spotted waiting for a car and was later seen at Heathrow Airport.
Following the coronation ceremony, Harry was spotted waiting for a car and was later seen at Heathrow Airport.
He was reportedly headed back to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla emerged onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd, accompanied by William, Kate, their three children, and other senior members of the royal family.
He was reportedly headed back to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla emerged onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd, accompanied by William, Kate, their three children, and other senior members of the royal family.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
(With inputs from Associated Press)