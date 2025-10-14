Prince William and Kate fast-track move to new abode ‘Forest Lodge’ ahead of Christmas - All you need to know

Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton is gearing for a ‘fresh start’ for their family ahead of Christmas. The British royal family is set to move into their new Windsor home by Bonfire Night, Dail Mail reported citing sources.

Initially, the couple had planned to relocate to neighbouring Forest Lodge by Christmas but have now decided to quit Adelaide Cottage early. As per the report, the work on Windsor abode is now complete and the couple's fast-tracked move seems 'imminent.' It is possible that Prince and Princess of Wales may move in by November 5.

A source noted, "The builders have been working flat out, week-in, week-out, so that the family could move in as soon as possible. Christmas was always the deadline but it's great that it's going to happen much earlier."

All you need to know about Prince and Princess of Wales' new abode A source told the Daily Mail that the move in the new home in time for Bonfire Night “will make a fun start for the children.”

The eight-bedroom Georgian mansion features Home Office-agreed security cordon located in 150 acres. The report further mentions that the staff is busy transferring the family's belongings into the newly renovated Grade-II property located in Windsor Great Park.

The 328-year-old estate, which was last renovated in 2001, has reportedly undergone modest internal and external renovations. From replacement of doors and windows, the renovation work involved stripping out of walls, ceilings and new flooring.

Awaiting a 'fresh start' for their three children, William and Kate, both had planned to live in cosy four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage for many more years but due to ‘difficult memories’, the shift has been preponed evidently.

Also Read | Prince William fights back tears in emotional World Mental Health Day interview

In August 2022, the couple made their first move when they decided to provide their children with a more protected, rural upbringing and be close to William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. But within weeks of moving in Berkshire's Adelaide Cottage from Kensington Palace, the monarch passed away.

Suggesting that the couple has some difficult memories associated with Adelaide Cottage, a source informed the publication, “The family are really happy about this [move] and excited for a fresh start.”

According to an insider, the 43-year-old Kate Middleton has been thoroughly enjoying renovating Forest Lodge and is busy sourcing furniture and furnishings from Marina Mill in Kent, among other UK companies.

"She loves interior design and is a big champion of the British textiles industry. After all, this will be their forever home. They are ready as a family to move forwards," the news outlet quoted a source as saying.