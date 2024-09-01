Prince William-Harry feud deepening? Onlookers at uncle’s memorial service say they ’stood back to back’

  • Prince William and Prince Harry attended a memorial service to pay tribute to their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes but did not speak to each other, despite being few yards away, The Sun reported.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published1 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Prince William and Prince Harry, the estranged British Royal brothers, attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ memorial service but avoided interaction with each other, instead they mingled with other mourners.(AP)

Prince William and Prince Harry were recently spotted together at a family gathering to pay tribute to their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, 31 days after his death, The Sun reported. 82- year-old Lord Robert Fellowes was married to their aunt, mother Diana’s sister and had served as the late Queen’s Private Secretary.

The service at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, was shrouded in secrecy, with confirmation coming only 24 hours before. During the memorial service on August 29, it was reported that the estranged brothers did not exchange a single word despite two years of silence.

Also Read | Kate Middleton would have Prince William & Harry ’kiss and make up’, but...

“A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back,' The Sun quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, both had talks with other mourners but refrained from exchanging a word with each other, according to onlookers. According to an eyewitness, no one saw the feuding siblings share a conversation who were standing few yards away from each other but were “virtually back to back” at that moment.

Also Read | ‘This girl’: Prince Harry could see through William’s comments about Meghan Mark

It is noteworthy, the brothers had put aside their bitter differences to pay respects at the mourning service, according to the vicar. Prince Harry secretly left the US to attend the service and occupied exactly the opposite side of the church where Prince William was seated.

Also Read | Reunion of William and Harry? Estranged brothers to visit New York

With fellow mourners and the aisle between them, an observer remarked that the seating arrangements may have been made in such a way to keep them apart. The attendee said they were sitting “two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle.” The source added, “They came in right before it started, after almost everyone else. Most people didn’t notice them.”

The brothers have been in conflict since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in the US. The couple has since then repeatedly expressed disapproval and criticised the Royal Family.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsPrince William-Harry feud deepening? Onlookers at uncle’s memorial service say they ’stood back to back’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue