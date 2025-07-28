Prince William leaves sons — George, Louis, takes soccer lover Princess Charlotte to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 | In pics

Prince William surprised everyone at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in Switzerland as it wasn't his sons Prince George and Prince Louis accompanying him instead Princess Charlotte. Marking the 10-year-old's first overseas soccer game, the father-daughter due were seen enjoying their Sunday.

Sports enthusiast Princess Charlotte joined Prince of Wales to watch England's national team in the final showdown. As a president of the Football Association, the 43-year-old made it a point to attend the high-stakes match at St Jakob-Park in Basel and also attended to his fatherly duty by spending quality time together.

Although Prince William's attendance was confirmed but Princess Charlotte surprised netizens with her show of support for England's women's soccer squad called ‘Lionesses.’ During this family's unofficial summer break, the passionate soccer fan took this opportunity to take his daughter for her first international soccer match and spend some valuable time with her.

Social media reaction Netizens were quick to spot father-daughter love as one user stated, “Love this so much. The Perfect ending to this day.”

Another user replied, "My heart! Prince William and his little joy of heaven, Princess Charlotte."

A third user stated, “A day she will remember.”

A fourth comment read, “Priceless. As a daddy's girl myself, these memories stay for a lifetime.”

A fifth user remarked, “What a great Father/Daughter outing.”

This was one of the biggest games for the Lionesses since 2022. On July 9, Prince Williams flew to Switzerland to watch the face-off between England and Netherlands and had been a dedicated patron.