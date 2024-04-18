Prince William shared an emotional message for Army personnel in a series of guides military veterans and their loved ones. In his message, Prince of Wales mentioned his tearful moments with Kate Middleton

Signifying the power of sharing one's feelings and traumas with others, Prince William penned down a heartfelt note for a series of guides for military veterans and their loved ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is no limit to processing sorrow, but sharing experience and grief empowers a person, even in the most tragic of circumstances, said the Prince of Wales while mentioning his tearful moments with Kate Middleton in his note featured in 'At Your Side' Suicide Bereavement guides for the Armed Forces community.

The guides published by Suicide Bereavement U.K. were commissioned by the National Health Service of England with Prince William's opening message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no time limit to processing grief, but Catherine and I have met many bereaved families over the years and know the power that comes from sharing experiences, even in the most tragic of circumstances," Prince William continued, referring to his wife," People quoted William's note to the guide.

Prince William began his message for both guides by applauding the Armed Forces personnel for their will, grit and determination to “provide help, support and stability".

"Few of us will go through our lives without experiencing the loss of someone we love. Thankfully, suicide is rare within the Armed Forces community, but for those bereaved by suicide, this loss can be a complex and long-term experience," he continued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further expressed his belief that the guide will help and support people who are impacted by the 'suicide of their loved ones" to process their loss.

‘You are not alone’: Prince William echoes wife Middleton's message used for cancer diagnosis announcement Apart from sharing his emotional experience with his wife Kate Middleton, Prince William also used her words in his message to empathise with the people who have suffered the loss of their loved ones due to suicide.

Kate Middleton's words were used by Prince William to conclude his message. The Princess of Wales used a similar message in her emotional video address to share the news of her cancer diagnosis with the public. In her video message, released on March 22, Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer treatment and showed support to other cancer victims and survivors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

