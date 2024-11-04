Prince William seen ’bonding’ with Donald Trump’s daughter, old photo emerges amid Harry feud

  • Social media is abuzz with an old photo of Prince William and Ivanka Trump during the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa is resurfacing. This comes amid ongoing tensions between Prince Harry and the Trump family following Donald Trump's comments about deportation.

Updated4 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Prince William seen 'bonding' with Donald Trump's daughter
Prince William seen ’bonding’ with Donald Trump’s daughter

An old photo of Prince William and Trump's daughter Ivanka is making the rounds on social media, capturing a moment of bonding between the two. The image has surfaced at a time when tensions are high between Prince Harry and the Trump family. Recently in March this year, Donald Trump suggested that if he were to be re-elected as President , he might deport Prince Harry from the United States, amid allegations of drug use against him.

Coming back to the image, it was captured during the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Rajwa Alseif in Amman. The wedding was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

 

Image of Ivanka Trump talking with Prince William

Recently, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump disclosed whether his father will deport Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who currently live in Montecito, California. While speaking to Daily Mail, he said that “no one cares” about Prince Harry and his “unpopular” wife, Meghan Markle. 

Prince Harry is facing allegations about drug use while requesting a US visa. Eric stated that the prince should not worry about being deported if the drug allegations are false. 

Earlier in August, during a conversation with Ben Leo on GB News, Eric had praised the Royal establishment as admirable but acknowledged the possibility of “bad apples”. He called the Royal Family a “sacred institution”. He implied that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed isolated and suggested they might not be welcome in the US anymore.

“You can happily have those two, we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own,” he told the British publication

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Prince William seen 'bonding' with Donald Trump's daughter, old photo emerges amid Harry feud

