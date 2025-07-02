Princess Kate opens up about struggles behind ‘brave face’ during cancer battle

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has spoken candidly about the challenges she faced during and after her cancer treatment, calling the experience “life-changing”.During a visit to a hospital in Essex, southeast England, the 43-year-old royal said she had to “put on a sort of brave face” throughout her treatment. She added, “Stoicism through treatment, treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal', but actually the phase afterwards is really... difficult.”

Advertisement

Kate, who announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery, said she is now in remission after completing her treatment in September.

While speaking with staff, patients, and volunteers at the hospital, the Princess stressed the importance of ongoing support for patients after their treatment ends. She noted that although they may no longer be under clinical care, many still find it hard to “function normally at home”.

Also Read | Prince William marks Diana’s birth anniversary with push to tackle homelessness

She also shared that the diagnosis and treatment were not only difficult for her but also had a deep impact on her loved ones. “It’s a rollercoaster, it’s not one smooth plain,” she said, according to PA Media.

Advertisement