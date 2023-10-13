Principal secretary to PM calls for crop residue management to combat NCR air pollution
Farmers resort to stubble burning as a way of clearing paddy crop residues from the field to sow winter crops, such as wheat, from the last week of September to November, coinciding with the withdrawal of southwest monsoon.
New Delhi: During a high-level task force meeting held at the prime minister’s office, principal secretary to PM, PK Mishra, emphasized in-situ management of paddy stubble through Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines and the deployment of bio-decomposers to combat deteriorating air quality as the national capital region prepares for the winter.