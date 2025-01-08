Writer and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday, January 8, at the age of 73. The cause of Pritish Nandy's death has not been reported yet.

Pritish Nandy was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1977 for his contributions in Indian literature. A celebrated poet and journalist, Pritish Nandy later went on to launch his media company, Pritish Nandy Communications. Pritish Nandy also hosted ‘The Pritish Nandy Show’ on Doordarshan in the 1990s.

Actor Anupam Kher and several others have paid a tribute to Pritish Nandy. In a post on X, Anupam Kher remembered Pritish Nandy as his ‘support system' and a 'great source of strength’ in his initial years in the movie industry.

“Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai,” he said.

“We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well,” Anupam Kher said.