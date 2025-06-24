Will private 5G networks take off, finally? Fresh demand study soon
Despite three years of 5G, captive networks haven't taken off. One reason is the lack of directly allocated spectrum. Now, the government is weighing a change.
Captive 5G networks that failed to take off despite three years of 5G may get a leg-up with the Centre weighing the case for allocating spectrum directly to enterprises, a demand that faced resistance from telcos before.
The government will soon assess the demand for such dedicated networks, two people familiar with the plan said, promising seamless automation and operational efficiency at sprawling factory premises and corporate campuses. Once the demand studies are done, the government will decide how to allot spectrum to such companies, whether through auctions by direct allotments.
“Enterprises have expressed concerns that telecom operators are charging them higher prices to set up their private networks. Also, they have said that there are also security concerns if they give contracts to telcos," one of the two people said on the condition of anonymity.