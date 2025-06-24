‘No harm’

“There is no harm in giving the option of direct spectrum allotment to the enterprises. It seems that enterprises do not want to depend on telcos for implementing critical operations like automated factories, robotics, etc, where there cannot be any lag on service quality and connectivity," said Satya N. Gupta, former principal advisor at Trai. He added that cost is expected to be high for these enterprises if an auction method is decided, but spectrum assignment through non-auction route can be cost-effective. According to Gupta, the 6 GHz band, which will be opened up for licence-exempt use by the government, could also be used for captive 5G networks.